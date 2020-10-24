Bihar Elections 2020: 29.5% State's Population Want to See Nitish Kumar on CM Post Again, Predicts Cvoter Opinion Poll

Political parties across Bihar have stepped up poll campaigning as only three days are left for voting in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. As per the final leg of the CVoter Opinion Poll, nearly 29.5 per cent of state's population have shown their interest in bringing incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar back to power.

It is also to be noted that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a chief ministerial candidate and LJP chief Chirag Paswan are not far behind in the race.

As per the opinion poll, as many as 19.9 per cent of the population stand in favour of Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate.

While, at least 13.8 per cent of Bihar's population see Chirag Paswan as a rising potential chief ministerial candidate.

Bihar, which has 243 assembly seats, will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10.