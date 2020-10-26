Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Phase 1 of Polls Ends Today; Nitish Kumar, Smriti Irani Rallies Scheduled

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: The campaigning for phase 1 of the high-decibel Bihar elections draws to a close today ahead of the voting on October 28. To cash in on the opportunity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP’s Smriti Irani and JP Nadda will address rallies today. As per the final leg of the CVoter Opinion Poll, nearly 29.5 per cent of state's population have shown their interest in bringing incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar back to power. It is also to be noted that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a chief ministerial candidate and LJP chief Chirag Paswan are not far behind in the race. As per the opinion poll, as many as 19.9 per cent of the population stand in favour of Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate. While, at least 13.8 per cent of Bihar's population see Chirag Paswan as a rising potential chief ministerial candidate.Bihar, which has 243 assembly seats, will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. olding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections. LJP will implement its Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st vision document after coming to power which talks of promoting religious tourism in the state, he said in a series of tweets.