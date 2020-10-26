News18 Logo

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Campaigning for Phase 1 of Polls Ends Today; Nitish Kumar, Smriti Irani Rallies Scheduled

News18.com | October 26, 2020, 8:46 IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: The campaigning for phase 1 of the high-decibel Bihar elections draws to a close today ahead of the voting on October 28. To cash in on the opportunity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP’s Smriti Irani and JP Nadda will address rallies today. As per the final leg of the CVoter Opinion Poll, nearly 29.5 per cent of state's population have shown their interest in bringing incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar back to power. It is also to be noted that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a chief ministerial candidate and LJP chief Chirag Paswan are not far behind in the race. As per the opinion poll, as many as 19.9 per cent of the population stand in favour of Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate. While, at least 13.8 per cent of Bihar's population see Chirag Paswan as a rising potential chief ministerial candidate.

Bihar, which has 243 assembly seats, will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. olding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections. LJP will implement its Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st vision document after coming to power which talks of promoting religious tourism in the state, he said in a series of tweets.
Oct 26, 2020 8:46 (IST)

60% See BJP-JDU Tussle Over Bihar CM Post if BJP Wins More Seats | More than 60 per cent Bihar voters think that post elections BJP and JDU will have a tussle over the Chief Minister post, if the BJP wins more seats. As per the IANS ABP-Cvoter opinion poll on Bihar state elections released on Saturday, more than 60 per cent Bihar voters foresee a BJP-JDU tussle over the CM post. As per the opinion poll, BJP is emerging as the single largest party much ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD-U.

Oct 26, 2020 8:20 (IST)

READ | Chirag Paswan's Poll Arithmetic for 'Nitish-free Govt' in Bihar Includes Advice for BJP Voters

Lok Janshakti Party is contesting on 138 seats and the party had earlier said that it will field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Oct 26, 2020 8:10 (IST)

5 Statements That Sum Up the Bihar Campaign So Far

-  "Mera pehla kalam chalega to ek saath dus lakh yuvaon ko sarkaari naukri milega": Tejashwi Yadav
- "Agar padhna chahte ho toh apne baap se pucho…apni maata se pucho…kahin koi school tha, ya ban raha tha": Nitish Kumar
- "Nitish Kumar will be next Chief Minister of Bihar": Amit Shah
- "Every ‘Biharwaasi’ will get free [Covid-19] vaccination”: BJP manifesto
- "Fir Ek Baar NDA Sarkaar": Narendra Modi

Oct 26, 2020 7:56 (IST)

WATCH | Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Sushil Modi For Claiming Lalu Yadav Performed Tantric Rituals To Kill Him

Oct 26, 2020 7:49 (IST)

BJP to Overtake JD-U in Bihar Seats Tally, NDA Getting Clear Majority | The NDA is comfortably returning back to power in Bihar with a clear majority but the remarkable twist is that BJP is emerging as the single largest party much ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD-U. As per the opinion poll data of Bihar state elections released by IANS ABP-CVoter, Nitish Kumar led NDA comprising JD-U and BJP alliance will get 135-159 seats in the assembly elections, getting a clear majority.

Oct 26, 2020 7:35 (IST)

Sheohar Candidate, Supporter Shot Dead, Attacker Lynched | A Janata Dal Rashtravadi party candidate and one of his supporters were shot dead during their poll campaign in Bihar's Sheohar, while the suspected attacker was also lynched, police said. Shri Narayan Singh, 45, was killed on Saturday evening while campaigning at the Hathsar village in the Puyanhiya police station area, they said Singh himself had a criminal record and over three dozen cases registered against him, they said.

Oct 26, 2020 7:29 (IST)

READ | CPI(ML) the X-Factor in Bihar as RJD-Congress Move Away from Politics of Identity to Politics of Subsidy?

A revisit of the composition of the grand alliance and the list of the candidates fielded by it, gives credence to Tejashwi Yadav’s claim of his politics not just being about M(Muslim) and Y(Yadav)…

Oct 26, 2020 7:25 (IST)

LJP to Promote Religious Tourism in Bihar if Voted to Power: Chirag | Holding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections.

Oct 26, 2020 7:22 (IST)

Free Vaccine in Bihar, Are Others from Bangladesh? Maha CM to BJP | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar, adding does that party think those from other states hail from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan. He was speaking at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park.

Oct 26, 2020 7:17 (IST)

READ | Will Jail Nitish Kumar for Corruption in 'Saat Nishchay' Scheme if LJP Comes to Power, Says Chirag Paswan

Calling for a Nitish-free government in Bihar, Paswan appealed to voters to choose the BJP in seats where the LJP has not put up candidates.

Oct 26, 2020 7:16 (IST)

Campaigning for First Phase of Elections to End Today | Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Elections 2020 will end today. The state will vote in three phases on October29, November 3 and 7 results will be announced on November 10.

A grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita will be built in Sitamarhi, the district in which she is believed to have been born in, he said. Bihar would not have been facing the problem of revenue shortage had Kumar promoted religious tourism in Bihar, he said in a tweet.

Apart from Goddess Sita, Bihar is associated with several sufi saints and religious leaders like Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and places associated them will be connected through a special circuit by the LJP, he said. The promotion of religious tourism will help the state in increasing its revenue, he added.

Paswan, who stumped for his party candidates at Karagahar and Chenari in Rohtas district on Sunday, said the next government in the state will be a "Nitishmukt" (Nitish Kumar free) government as voting for it would mean pushing Bihar to backwardness. Paswan, who has been professing his support to Prime Minsietr Narendra Modi and the BJP while opposing JD(U), said Kumar should be thankful to the saffron party for giving full page advertisement in newspapers in his favour.

