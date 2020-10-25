News18 Logo

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Crowd at Our Rallies Shows People Are Not Just Angry With Nitish Kumar But They Hate Him Now, Says Tejashwi

News18.com | October 25, 2020, 10:54 IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he was running away from reality. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become completely energyless. His tedious, boring, stale and worn-out things have worn the public. Tired Nitish is running away from reality, logic and facts. By ruining the present and future of crores of youth of Bihar, they are turning the stale pages of history,” Yadav tweeted in his latest salvo at the CM. The attack comes a day after Tejashwi released his party manifesto for Bihar elections, promising 10 lakh government jobs, teachers’ recruitment on war footing, a new industrial policy for the state, fair MSPs for farm produce and plans to develop smart villages. The son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selectively pointing out the issues of Bihar after the PM called the Rashtriya Janata Dal's erstwhile 15-year rule as lawless.

Opening 10 lakh job opportunities in the public sector will be the calling card of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in upcoming Bihar polls. Sensing resonance among the young and the unemployed as the campaign picks up, RJD has reiterated its stand on issue in its manifesto released in Patna. A day earlier, the opposition led by Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav took on the NDA on the issue of unemployment in Bihar, which in April this year saw a jump of over 30 percentage points, and was registered at 47.7%. “Nitish Kumar says that because Bihar is landlocked, big industries can’t come here. When Laluji was the Chief Minister and brought jute mills, paper mills, railway factories, was there a sea surrounding Bihar? Nitishji says that there isn’t enough money to give salaries to 10 lakh government employees. Let me explain how it can be done,” Tejashwi said to a crowd in Nalanda’s Hilsa constituency.
Oct 25, 2020 10:54 (IST)

People Now Hate Nitish: Tejashwi | The crowd at our rallies show that people are not just angry with Nitish Kumar but they hate him now, this is the level of their angst. Keeping aside caste, creed, class and religion, people are contesting Bihar Elections now on the issue of unemployment: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Oct 25, 2020 10:53 (IST)

WATCH | I want a temple bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be built for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. Lord Ram is incomplete without Goddess Sita, and vice versa. So, a corridor connecting Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Sitamarhi should be constructed: LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

Oct 25, 2020 10:35 (IST)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan offers prayers at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi.

Oct 25, 2020 10:22 (IST)

Chirag Paswan requests all to vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st and in other places wherever they are contesting the elections and also vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party in other places.

Oct 25, 2020 9:59 (IST)

RECAP | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressed a poll rally in LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan's native Alauli assembly seat but refrained from speaking anything either against the party or its president Chirag Paswan who has been attacking him regularly. After dissociating his party from the ruling NDA in Bihar, Chirag has been hitting out at the chief minister almost on a daily basis in his election meetings as well as in the social media, but Kumar has chosen not to react to him. Kumar maintained the same approach and avoided making any reference either about Chirag or his party at his rally in Alauli during the day. Alauli reserved seat includes Paswan's birth place Saharbbani village in the Khagaria district. 

Oct 25, 2020 9:34 (IST)

Chirag Paswan to Visit Sitamarhi | Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, contesting his first election in Bihar alone, will visit Sitamarhi today to worship and offer prayers to Goddess Sita.

Oct 25, 2020 9:19 (IST)

CM Nitish Kumar should be thankful to his companions in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the advertisement of an entire page and should maintain the alliance in the same manner as maintained by the BJP, tweets LJP chief Chirag Paswan.

Oct 25, 2020 9:06 (IST)

10L Jobs in First Cabinet Meet: Tejashwi | In the first cabinet meeting, 10 lakh youths will get jobs through the first signature, it is certain: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Oct 25, 2020 8:51 (IST)

READ | Amid Oppn Attack on Free Virus Vaccine Promise for Bihar, Sitharaman Assures Plan 'Perfectly in Order'

Opposition parties had slammed the BJP for the promise and demanded action by the Election Commission (EC), while alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political gains.

Oct 25, 2020 8:34 (IST)

READ | 'They Don't Know Alphabets & Talk About Jobs': Nitish Slams 9th Dropout Tejashwi, Stays Mum on Chirag

After dissociating his party from the ruling NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan has been hitting out at the chief minister almost on a daily basis in his election meetings as well as in the social media, but…

Oct 25, 2020 8:23 (IST)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address several electoral rallies across the state today beginning at 10 AM at Lekhisarai, Navada, Gaya, Nalanda, Rohtas, and Bhojpur.

Oct 25, 2020 8:15 (IST)

Congress leaders Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Captain Ajay Yadav and Mohammad Imran Pratapgarhi will address four election campaigns in Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sultanganj and Gaya respectively from 10 AM onwards.

Oct 25, 2020 8:06 (IST)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan thanks the people of Karghar for a heartfelt welcome. With the blessings of all, Rakesh Singh alias 'Gabdu ji', the LJP candidate for #Bihar1stBihari 1st, will be victorious and will help in the establishment of a new Bihar, tweeted Paswan.

Oct 25, 2020 8:00 (IST)

BJP leaders Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Awadesh Narayan Singh will hold several election campaigns in the states across Shahpur, Brahmpur, Baxar, Rajpur and Ramgarh beginning at 10 AM.

Oct 25, 2020 7:57 (IST)

BJP leaders Radha Mohan Singh, Manoj Tiwari and Sanjay Jaiswal will address four election rallies across the state – one each in Govindganj, Harisidhi, Nautan and Bagaha – beginning at 11 AM. 

Oct 25, 2020 7:47 (IST)

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address four election rallies today -- one each in Madhubani and Muzaffarpur and two in Darbangha district.

Oct 25, 2020 7:30 (IST)

CM Running Away from Reality: Tejashwi | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become completely energyless. His tedious, boring, stale and worn-out things have worn the public. Tired Nitish is running away from reality, logic and facts. By ruining the present and future of crores of youth of Bihar, they are turning the stale pages of history: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Oct 25, 2020 7:19 (IST)

Smriti Irani Enters Battleground | In a stinging attack on the opposition RJD in poll-bound Bihar, Union minister Smriti Irani asserted that "riches acquired through the fodder scam" will find no takers among the self-respecting people of the state. The firebrand BJP leader, who addressed her first couple of rallies in the state, also invoked the imagery of Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, and remarked that people knew "she comes carrying the lotus and not the lantern", an obvious allusion to the poll symbols of BJP and the RJD respectively.

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Crowd at Our Rallies Shows People Are Not Just Angry With Nitish Kumar But They Hate Him Now, Says Tejashwi
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav

“Bihar’s budget is Rs 2 lakh 13 thousand crore. The unspent funds of this budget are close to 40% or Rs 80,000 crore. This much money is enough to fund salaries of 10 lakh government employees and we will create these many jobs for the first time in the history of the country in the first cabinet meeting we hold after coming to power,” Tejashwi Yadav said to a roar from the crowd.

