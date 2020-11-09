Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: People Will Show They Put Jobs and Infrastructure Above Hindutva Politics, Says Chidambaram on Exit Poll Results

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: A day after several exit polls gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said the people of the state will send a clear message that they are more concerned with issues such as jobs, food, healthcare and inflation. Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the 'Mahagathbandhan' which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face. Most of the exit polls also predicted RJD to again emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly along with a clear dip in the seat tally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

"Mr Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) believes that he can win every election on Hindutva, Ram Temple, Pulwama, repeal of Art 370, CAA, and branding every opposition party and opposition leader as anti-national," Chidambaram said. "I believe the people of Bihar will send a clear message that they are more concerned with jobs, food, healthcare, inflation, fair prices for farmers, infrastructure and industrial development. Will the PM hear their voices?" he said in a series of tweets. Claiming that the Indian nation is as "divided as the United States", Chidambaram said president-elect Joe Biden's thanksgiving speech is the kind of speech that "we want to hear from every Indian Prime Minister". Counting of votes for the three-phase Bihar assembly polls, which ended on Saturday, will be held on November 10.

◕ Tejashwi Asks Party Cadre to be Civil When Results Come: With exit polls predicting victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party Sunday warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results. In a tweet addressed to its workers, the party said, "Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy. "Improper fireworks, celebratory firing and uncivil behaviour towards our rivals or their supporters will not be accepted at any cost," it said.

◕ Yediyurappa Will be Replaced as Karnataka CM after Bihar Poll Results, Says Siddaramaiah: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday reiterated his claims that the ruling BJP will change its Chief Minister in Karnataka after the Bihar assembly poll results are out on November 10. The statement has come days after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had rubbished similar claims by Siddaramaiah terming it "irresponsible" and had even said the latter will be removed as leader of opposition by the Congress, following the party's defeat in bypolls to two assembly segments in the state.

"I have information that after Bihar election results on November 10, there will be a change. Talks have been going on for long- to change," Siddaramaiah said. Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, he said there are two to three factions in BJP and talks are on for the last six months to change.

◕ Is Bihar Moving Beyond Lalu & Nitish's Mandal Politics and Paving Way for a New Brand of Diplomacy?: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could likely be the single largest party in Bihar elections and the opposition alliance or the Mahagathbandhan could form the next government in the state, various exit polls released on Saturday suggested. With heavyweights such as Lalu Prasad Yadav, Ram Vilas Paswan out of the political circuit, and Nitish Kumar fighting a strong anti-incumbency, Bihar's voters seemed to have finally got over their more than three-decade-old ‘Mandal hangover’. Lalu Prasad Yadav's participation in the JP movement of the 1970s against Congress, marked the inception of his political career. Yadav became Bihar’s Chief Minister in the 1990s and his party- the Rashtriya Janata Dal ruled the state for 15 years.