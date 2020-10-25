Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Tired Nitish Running Away from Reality, Logic, Says Tejashwi in Latest Salvo at CM

CM Nitish Kumar should be thankful to his companions in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the advertisement of an entire page and should maintain the alliance in the same manner as maintained by the BJP, tweets LJP chief Chirag Paswan.
आदरणीय @NitishKumar जी को प्रमाण पत्र की आवश्यकता ख़त्म होती नहीं दिख रही है।@BJP4India के साथीयों का @NitishKumar जी को पुरे पन्ने का विज्ञापन और प्रमाणपत्र देने के लिए शुक्रगुज़ार होना चाहिए और जिस तरीक़े से भाजपा गठबंधन के लिए ईमानदार है वैसे ही नीतीश जी को भी होना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/H6462s6vq1— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 25, 2020
10L Jobs in First Cabinet Meet: Tejashwi | In the first cabinet meeting, 10 lakh youths will get jobs through the first signature, it is certain: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
पहली कैबिनेट मीटिंग में पहले दस्तखत से मिलेगी 10 लाख युवाओं को नौकरी, ये तय है। pic.twitter.com/z5Z0hX4hGX— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 25, 2020
READ | Amid Oppn Attack on Free Virus Vaccine Promise for Bihar, Sitharaman Assures Plan 'Perfectly in Order'
Opposition parties had slammed the BJP for the promise and demanded action by the Election Commission (EC), while alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political gains.
READ | 'They Don't Know Alphabets & Talk About Jobs': Nitish Slams 9th Dropout Tejashwi, Stays Mum on Chirag
After dissociating his party from the ruling NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan has been hitting out at the chief minister almost on a daily basis in his election meetings as well as in the social media, but…
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan thanks the people of Karghar for a heartfelt welcome. With the blessings of all, Rakesh Singh alias 'Gabdu ji', the LJP candidate for #Bihar1stBihari 1st, will be victorious and will help in the establishment of a new Bihar, tweeted Paswan.
करगहर की जनता को इस प्रकार के स्वागत के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद।आप सभी के आशीर्वाद से #बिहार1stबिहारी1st के लिए संकल्पित लोजपा प्रत्याशी भाई राकेश सिंह उर्फ़ गबड़ू जी विजयी होंगे व बिहार के नवनिर्माण मे सहयोग देंगे।जेडीयू के नेताओं को देखते ही उनसे माँगे 5 साल का हिसाब##असम्भवनीतीश pic.twitter.com/hnJVIkULBY— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 25, 2020
CM Running Away from Reality: Tejashwi | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become completely energyless. His tedious, boring, stale and worn-out things have worn the public. Tired Nitish is running away from reality, logic and facts. By ruining the present and future of crores of youth of Bihar, they are turning the stale pages of history: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
आदरणीय नीतीश जी पूर्णत: ऊर्जाविहीन हो चुके है। उनकी पकाऊ, थकाऊ, उबाऊ, बासी और घिसी-पिट्टी बातों से जनता पक चुकी है।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 25, 2020
थक चुके नीतीश कुमार जी वास्तविकता, तर्क और तथ्यों से भाग रहे है। बिहार के करोड़ों युवाओं का वर्तमान और भविष्य बर्बाद कर वो इतिहास के बासी पन्नों को पलट रहे है।
Smriti Irani Enters Battleground | In a stinging attack on the opposition RJD in poll-bound Bihar, Union minister Smriti Irani asserted that "riches acquired through the fodder scam" will find no takers among the self-respecting people of the state. The firebrand BJP leader, who addressed her first couple of rallies in the state, also invoked the imagery of Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, and remarked that people knew "she comes carrying the lotus and not the lantern", an obvious allusion to the poll symbols of BJP and the RJD respectively.