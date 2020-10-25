Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Tired Nitish Running Away from Reality, Logic, Says Tejashwi in Latest Salvo at CM

Bihar Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he was running away from reality. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become completely energyless. His tedious, boring, stale and worn-out things have worn the public. Tired Nitish is running away from reality, logic and facts. By ruining the present and future of crores of youth of Bihar, they are turning the stale pages of history,” Yadav tweeted in his latest salvo at the CM. The attack comes a day after Tejashwi released his party manifesto for Bihar elections, promising 10 lakh government jobs, teachers’ recruitment on war footing, a new industrial policy for the state, fair MSPs for farm produce and plans to develop smart villages. The son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selectively pointing out the issues of Bihar after the PM called the Rashtriya Janata Dal's erstwhile 15-year rule as lawless.Opening 10 lakh job opportunities in the public sector will be the calling card of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in upcoming Bihar polls. Sensing resonance among the young and the unemployed as the campaign picks up, RJD has reiterated its stand on issue in its manifesto released in Patna. A day earlier, the opposition led by Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav took on the NDA on the issue of unemployment in Bihar, which in April this year saw a jump of over 30 percentage points, and was registered at 47.7%. “Nitish Kumar says that because Bihar is landlocked, big industries can’t come here. When Laluji was the Chief Minister and brought jute mills, paper mills, railway factories, was there a sea surrounding Bihar? Nitishji says that there isn’t enough money to give salaries to 10 lakh government employees. Let me explain how it can be done,” Tejashwi said to a crowd in Nalanda’s Hilsa constituency.