Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar Will be Behind Bars if LJP Comes to Power, Says Chirag Paswan

LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday threatened to jail JD(U) supremo and chief minister Nitish Kumar if his party comes to power in the state. Addressing an election rally in Dumraon, Buxar, Chirag said, “Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power.”

Calling for a Nitish-free government in Bihar, Paswan appealed to voters to choose the BJP in seats where the LJP has not put up candidates. Paswan had walked out of the NDA amid seat-sharing differences with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), but has openly declared loyalty and support towards PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. The LJP has pitted 122 candidates against the JD(U) and its ally, Jitin Ram Manjhi's HAM in the Bihar assembly poll.

As per a CVoter opinion poll, the NDA is comfortably returning to power in Bihar with a clear majority, but the BJP may emerge as the single largest party much ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD-U. As per the survey, the NDA, comprising JD-U and BJP alliance, will get 135-159 seats in the assembly elections, getting a clear majority.

The BJP will be the largest party in the with 73-81 seats while JD-U will get between 59-87 seats, it predicted. RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan alliance will get 77-98 seats, it added, giving Chirag Paswan's LJP 1-5 seats.