Bihar Elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav Bats for Increase in Retirement Age of Govt Employees

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday for issuing a decree for the retirement of government employees at the age of 50 years while he himself has been over 70 years.

Vowing to increase the retirement age, Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar has issued a decree asking to give retirement to government employees at the age of 50 years. He himself has become over 70 years, but this time the public is going to retire him. If our government is formed, we will increase the retirement age."

He also slammed the NDA government for its poor performance at improving the state of education and health in Bihar. "Nitish Kumar should tell why people of Bihar cannot complete their graduation in 3 years, why does it take them 4-5 years," he was quoted as saying.

Yadav's barnstorming across the state with more than twice and even thrice the number of daily public meetings held by Kumar has rallied the party's traditional support base around the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), and its leaders hope to sway a big section of EBC and Dalit voters to their side to defeat the NDA.

The RJD-led alliance has also reached out to other communities by giving representation to them in their list, with 33 of 70 Congress nominees belonging to the upper castes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally in Chapra attacked the RJD-Congress combine in Bihar, calling it an alliance of "double-double yuvraj" (two crown princes) whose sole concern was to protect their "respective thrones".

"On the one hand, there is development brought in by the double engine government of the NDA. On the other there

are these double-double yuvraj with the sole agenda of saving their thrones," he said referring to Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi who have shared the stage during elections quite a few times.

Polling was held in 71 out of 243 Assembly seats on October 28 in the first phase. The state heads to the second and third phase of polls on November 3 and 7.

(With inputs from PTI)