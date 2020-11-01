Bihar Elections 2020: Voters With Disability, Elderly to Get Free Transportation to Patna Polling Booths

The Election Commission on Sunday said that it will provide free transportation to polling booths to voters in Patna aged above 80 and those having disabilities. The voters will be provided free Uber rides to the booths on polling day as part of the initiative, it said.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said the facility will be available to only such elderly and disabled voters who could not opt for postal ballots. To avail the facility, a voter will have to obtain a coupon code by calling toll-free number 18003451950 on polling day — November 3, and book Uber from the app using the code.

Rides with fare up to Rs 120 will be free and any amount above that would have to be paid by the voter, as per an official statement. Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar and Patna Sahib, which are in Patna city, will go to polls on November 3 in the second phase.