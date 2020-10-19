Bihar Elections: BJP Chief JP Nadda to Address Four Rallies, 2-day NDA Meet to Begin Tomorrow

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will address four public rallies in poll-bound Bihar on Tuesday and Wednesday and also speak at a meeting of leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance during a two-day visit to the state. Nadda will address election rallies in Buxar and Arrah on Tuesday afternoon, party spokesperson Sanjay Mayukh said.

The BJP president will then address the NDA meeting in Arrah. District heads, MPs, district in-charges, assembly constituency in-charges, assembly convenors and candidates besides other important leaders from the region will participate in the meeting, he said. On Wednesday, Nadda will address election rallies in Bettiah and Motihari, Mayukh said.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

