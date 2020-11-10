Bihar Elections: Champaran Continues to Stand Staunchly With the BJP Thanks to This Unsung Duo

Bihar's Champaran region is yet again proving to be pivotal to the BJP's dreams of retaining the state. For the past three assembly elections now, this area has stood by the BJP against the prevailing trends in 2010 and 2015. And as per the trends coming in, it again seems to be holding strong for the saffron party. The unsung hero for this feat is former union minister and party vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, who has been a five-time MP from East Champaran,

Singh, who studied at East Champaran's Motihari, has kept the BJP in the game in his area for nearly a decade-and-a-half now. Seats like Raxaul, Madhubani and Motihari were not just won by the BJP in the last two elections, but continue to show leads for BJP in this election as well.

BJP's state chief Sanjay Jaiswal, three-time MP from West Champaran, has also contributed towards ensuring that seats like Ramnagar and Chanpatia were won in 2010, withstood the JD(U)-RJD juggernaut in 2015, and are standing strong behind BJP now as well. Seats like Narkatiagunj and Bettiah, which were snatched by the Congress in 2015 polls, seem to be falling back in BJP's kitty again, as per the latest trends.

In the exit poll conducted by Axis My India, it was this region which fared the best for NDA among all other sub-arenas of Bihar. Champaran was the only region where the poll agency had predicted a higher vote share for the NDA compared to that of the Mahagathbandhan.

Axis My India had predicted that the ruling alliance polled more votes here (44%) than the Mahagathbandhan (42%), though it had predicted fewer seats (8) for NDA than it did for MGB (10). Most of Champaran (12 out of 18 seats) went to the polls in the third phase on November 7.