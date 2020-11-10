Bihar Elections: Early Counting Trends Show Key Candidates Leading in Their Seats, RJD’s Abdul Siddique Trailing

Early trends for counting in Bihar elections at around 1.30 pm indicated that key candidates, popular leaders and sitting ministers were largely leading in their constituencies.

Among the key candidates, the Yadav siblings of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) – Tejashwi and Tej Pratap - were both leading from their respective seats in Raghopur and Hasanpur.

According to trends of the Election Commission, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagatbandhan, is leading against BJP’s Satish Kumar by nearly 6,525 votes. In Hasanpur, Tejashwi’s elder brother and former state health minister Tej Pratap Yadav is leading with a margin of over 2,065 voters against Janata Dal (United) candidate Raj Kumar Ray.

Meawhile, RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddique, a former minister and close confidant of RDJ chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was trailing Murari Mohan Jha of BJP by over 4,000 votes in the Keoti seat.

Nand Kishore Yadav, the state’s road construction minister is leading from Patna Sahib against Congress by a margin of 4,906 votes. Another sitting minister, Bijendra Prasad Yadav of the JDU, is ahead in Supaul constituency with a comfortable margin of 7,149 votes.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) is leading from Imamganj seat with a margin of 2441 seats against RJD candidate Uday Narain Choudhury.

Subhashini Bundela, former JDU stalwart and NDA convener Sharad Yadav’s daughter, is leading from Bihariganj against JDU’s Niranjan Kumar Mehta with a wafer-thin margin of 8 seats.

Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party is leading against RJD’s Yusuf Salahuddin in the Simri Bakhtiarpur seat. Sahani, a popular leader of the Mallah community, is a former Bollywood stage designer and his party is part of the NDA coalition.

In Mokama, criminal-turned-politician Anant Singh is leading with a huge margin of over 8,700 seats against Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of the JDU.