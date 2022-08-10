Bihar Government Formation LIVE Updates: Nitish, Tejashwi to Take Oath at 2pm; BJP's MP-MLA Meet at 10am, 'Vishwas Ghaat' Day Stir Next

Live now
Bihar Government Formation LIVE Updates: Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, highly placed sources said here. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar’s JD(U) and Yadav’s RJD said. Read More
The new coalition government in Bihar has been a source of happiness to the Congress and has given a chance to the grand old party to reap the fruits of power without much political investment. Congress was one of the first parties to announce support for the coming together of JD(U) and RJD (once again) in Bihar. The move gives Congress a chance to snub its rival BJP. With the new government formation sans BJP, the party, with just 19 MLAs in the 243-member assembly, is not only getting an opportunity to associate with the new government but also getting ministerial berths in the new cabinet. READ MORE
The BJP has announced protests against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from Wednesday. The BJP will observe the day as ‘Vishwasghaat Day’ and the party will protest from 11 am today at the party’s state headquarters. All the party’s MLA, MLCs, and national and state leaders will be present. The saffron party has also called for a meet of party leaders at 4.30 pm.
The change of government in Bihar has filled the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh with ‘optimism’. SP President Akhilesh Yadav sees the BJP-JD(U) break-up as a “good start” for Indian politics. This is the beginning of the end. It signals ‘BJP satta chhodo’ on the lines of ‘Angrezo Bharat chhodo’ slogan that was coined during the Independence movement, he stated. Talking to reporters in Kannauj, Akhilesh said: “People in our communities are no longer getting postings in institutions and all BJP supporters are being appointed to key posts at universities and educational institutions.”
Amid the new government formation in Bihar, the JD(U) and RJD coalition have started brainstorming for a formula to decide the cabinet expansion. According to sources, the portfolios of BJP quota ministers will go to the RJD, while the cabinet of JD(U) quota will remain with the party. The Congress side may see Madan Mohan Jha, Ajeet Sharma and Shakil Ahmed Khan to be in the cabinet. The Speaker is likely to be from Congress. Moreover, the Panchayati Raj and Transport Department Minister of JD(U) is also likely to change.
Once once seen as a potential rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke ranks with the BJP-led NDA coalition to stake claim as head of the rival ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) to be Bihar chief minister for the eighth time. Fuming over yet another volte face by an old ally, BJP accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being a “habitual betrayer” who was pushing Bihar into the abyss of lawlessness and corruption by entering into a fresh alliance with the RJD. In a statement issued after core committee meeting at the state headquarters, the party announced that it will stage massive protests (mahadharnas) against the betrayal by the JD(U) leader across all districts on Wednesday which will be followed by agitations at the block level a day later. READ MORE
The RJD took to Twitter and announced that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of JD(U)-RJD led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar will take oath at Raj Bhawan at 2pm Wednesday.
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी और उपमुख्यमंत्री जी का कल अपराहन 2 बजे राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा।
— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 9, 2022
The Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance, sources said on Tuesday. Sources said Kumar spoke to both Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi soon after resigning from his post of chief minister. He is also learnt to have thanked the Congress leadership for extending support in the formation of the new government. Besides the four ministerial berths, the Congress has also sought the post of Speaker of the state assembly, but Kumar is not keen on giving that, sources said. READ MORE
After splitting with ally BJP for a second time in eight years, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar and is set to return to power with the help of Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties which have already declared open support for the Janata Dal (U). Kumar submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhawan in Patna. “All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA,” he said after submitting his resignation to the Bihar Governor. The JD(U) leader submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs to the Governor. Sources said that Nitish Kumar briefed JD(U) MLAs the reason behind splitting from the NDA-led alliance in the meeting held earlier on Tuesday. READ MORE
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has resigned, announcing the end of his party JD(U)’s alliance with the BJP. The current phase of the coalition lasted for five years, from July 2017 to August 2022. The Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party began their political journey together in the 1990s with JD(U) getting the “big brother” status in Bihar, something that also reflected in portfolios given in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. The number of assembly seats for both BJP and JD(U) since 2005 depicted it. The alliance got its first successful five-year term in 2005 and Nitish has been the state’s chief minister since then. JD(U) was the natural claimant of the CM post as it was consistently winning more seats than its alliance partner BJP in the assembly elections. READ MORE
Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s snapping of the alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may indeed be a blessing in disguise for the latter, suggest media reports. An analysis of the Bihar elections coverage shows that it was PM Modi factor that saved Kumar in the previous elections. The chances of the split hurting JD(U)’s prospects are much higher than the converse, the media coverage shows. READ MORE
The JD(U) on Tuesday became the third major ally after the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal to snap ties with the BJP after 2019. Within 18 months of the BJP’s second consecutive Lok Sabha election victory, the party had lost two of its oldest allies – Shiv Sena and Akali Dal. And now, with less than two years left for the next general elections, another major ally JD(U), the biggest in terms of lawmakers, moved out of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). JD(U)’s George Fernandes was once the convener of the NDA but the Nitish Kumar-led party snapped ties with the BJP in 2013 after Narendra Modi emerged as the main face of the saffron party.
Nitish Kumar will take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time on Wednesday at 2 pm, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as Deputy CM for the second time after 2015. Nitish, who has earned the sobriquet of ‘political pole-vaulter’, will now be heading a coalition of seven parties, backed by an Independent. The oath-taking will be a simple ceremony inside Raj Bhavan, while more ministers will be inducted into the cabinet later.
Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time. He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.
Nitish, who has earned the sobriquet of ‘political pole-vaulter’, will now be heading a coalition of seven parties, backed by an Independent.
The oath-taking will be a simple ceremony inside Raj Bhavan, with reports stating that more ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage.
At 4pm, Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation. In his first reaction after quitting as the CM of the NDA government, Nitish said there was consensus in the JD(U) on walking out of the alliance.
Nitish then went straight to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence to meet Tejashwi Yadav. Both the leaders then arrived at Raj Bhavan with Nitish carrying a letter of support from other parties. At 6pm, Nitish staked a claim to form a new government.
The BJP accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of “insulting and betraying” people’s mandate while blaming his prime ministerial ambition for the JD(U)’s decision to walk out of the NDA and joining hands with the RJD-led opposition. BJP leaders noted that he had snapped ties with the RJD in 2017 over allegations of corruption against its leader Tejashwi Yadav and asked how he will justify the alliance with the party again.
They also threw the jibe “Paltu Ram” (one who keeps changing sides), first used by Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for Kumar, at the Janata Dal (United) leader and rejected claims that their party was undermining him. RCP Singh, once a close aide of Kumar and now out of favour, also accused the chief minister of betraying the mandate of the 2020 assembly polls in the favour of the BJP-led NDA.
