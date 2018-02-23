Bihar Govt to Probe Reports of Illegal Construction by Lalu's Son in Govt Bungalow

The Bihar government on Thursday said it would order an investigation into the reported illegal construction of a temple inside a bungalow that was until recently occupied by former state health minister Tej Pratap Yadav and take lawful action if the allegation was found to be true.Yadav, the elder son of RJD national president Lalu Prasad, had vacated the bungalow a few days ago after repeated notices were sent by the state government. He had claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi had "let loose ghosts inside the house"."Our attention has been drawn towards the matter through media reports. It is a serious matter as the bungalow is located in a VVIP area and hence, a probe will be conducted," Minister for Building Construction Maheshwar Hazari told PTI.Yadav, who has been in the news for making acerbic attacks on his political adversaries, lost the health minister's post in July last year following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's exit from the Grand Alliance, comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress.Kumar, who is also the national president of the JD(U), had resigned following corruption cases against his then deputy and Tej Pratap's younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.He later formed a new government with the BJP and returned to the NDA.Incidentally, Tejashwi continues to occupy the bungalow adjacent to the CM's residence that was allotted to him when he was the deputy chief minister.