Bihar Grand Alliance Hits Roadblock as Cong & RLSP Spar Over Seats, RJD Seeks Concession from Allies
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the evening over the issue of seat-sharing.
File photos of Tejashwi Yadav with the Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday sought concessions from allies in Bihar to cement an alliance as Congress and Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP seek a larger share in the pie.
According to sources, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the evening over the issue of seat-sharing. The sudden meeting was planned after Yadav's tweet miffed the grand old party's high command.
In a tweet on Friday, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son had said: "The country and the Constitution is in danger. If the Opposition commits a political mistake this time, the country's democracy may be in danger. You never know if elections will ever be held here. If you don't set aside your ego for a few seats, the believers of Constitution will not forgive you."
The tweet is said to have enraged the top brass of the Congress, following which the RJD swung in "damage control mode". The grand alliance hit a roadblock in Bihar when the Congress refused to go down from 11 seats.
According to sources, RJD had decided to contest on 21 seats and Congress on 11. However, smaller partners like Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD forced RJD and Congress to look at their numbers.
The RLSP is learnt to have demanded five seats, but the Congress has refused to fulfill Kushwaha's demand. The East Champaran seat has also become a bone of contention between the two allies.
Yadav, Kushwaha, Manjhi, VIP Party leader Mukesh Sahni had met in Delhi on March 13 to hold final discussions with Congress on the alliance. But could not reach a consensus.
Kushwaha had walked out of the BJP-led NDA and joined the Opposition Grand Alliance, alleging that the saffron party had "betrayed" the people of Bihar.
संविधान और देश पर अभूतपूर्व संकट है। अगर अबकी बार विपक्ष से कोई रणनीतिक चुक हुई तो फिर देश में आम चुनाव होंगे या नहीं, कोई नहीं जानता? अगर अपनी चंद सीटें बढ़ाने और सहयोगियों की घटाने के लिए अहंकार नहीं छोड़ा तो संविधान में आस्था रखने वाले न्यायप्रिय देशवासी माफ़ नहीं करेंगे।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 16, 2019
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
