English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Grand Alliance Talks: Congress Likely to Contest From 11 Seats, Deal 'Almost' Sealed
Intensive negotiations were held among grand alliance constituents in New Delhi as top leaders of the formation sought to settle the issue of seat-sharing for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
File photos of Tejashwi Yadav with the Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The seat-sharing deal between grand alliance members in Bihar has been "almost finalised" and the Congress is likely to contest from 11 seats in the state, sources said.
Intensive negotiations were held among grand alliance constituents here as top leaders of the formation sought to settle the issue of seat-sharing for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
"The seat-sharing deal has been almost finalised. The RJD has agreed on 11 seats for the Congress," a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.
All parties in the grand alliance will be given full respect and the decision would be announced in the next few days, the leader said.
The Lalu Yadav-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will get the lion's share of seats (about 20), sources said.
The general election is scheduled to begin on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Polling on the different seats will be held in Bihar in seven phases.
The 'mahagathbandhan', as the grand alliance is called, comprises old allies like the Congress and RJD, besides new entrants such as Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP), a fledgling outfit floated by former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni.
The RJD had contested from 27 seats in the 2014 general elections, though it managed to win only four.
Intensive negotiations were held among grand alliance constituents here as top leaders of the formation sought to settle the issue of seat-sharing for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
"The seat-sharing deal has been almost finalised. The RJD has agreed on 11 seats for the Congress," a senior Congress leader said on condition of anonymity.
All parties in the grand alliance will be given full respect and the decision would be announced in the next few days, the leader said.
The Lalu Yadav-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will get the lion's share of seats (about 20), sources said.
The general election is scheduled to begin on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Polling on the different seats will be held in Bihar in seven phases.
The 'mahagathbandhan', as the grand alliance is called, comprises old allies like the Congress and RJD, besides new entrants such as Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP), a fledgling outfit floated by former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni.
The RJD had contested from 27 seats in the 2014 general elections, though it managed to win only four.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: I Have Never Allowed Bollywood To Stereotype Me, Says Blackmail Actress Divya Dutta
- One of Your Grandparents Died Because of Air Pollution, You Probably Will Too
- Made in India: 60-Million-Year-Old 'Lost' Frog Species Discovered in Western Ghats
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Over-the-top Luxury Car As Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' Hits No 1 on Billboard Hot 100
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results