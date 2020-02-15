Bihar Health Minister Loses His Cool as Cop Fails to Recognise Him, Demands His Suspension

Siwan: Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey was left visibly angry and baffled after a police official deployed at an event in Siwan could not to recognise him and stopped him at the security check outside the venue.

In the video, posted by news agency ANI, Pandey can be seen getting infuriated as the official stops him. He then asks Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jitendra Pandey the official. The official embroiled in controversy has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector of police (ASI) Ganesh Chauhan.

"Why have you deployed such policemen who do not recognise the minister. Suspend him," Pandey can be heard saying.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared the video from his Twitter account and condemned Pandey's behaviour. "Shocked to see how Bihar’s health minister is bragging about his entitlement. Assuming the Cop on duty couldn’t recognize the minister & requested for identification, does it behove of a minister to publicly threaten & humiliate him? Power drunk minister shd be suspended instead (sic)," Yadav said in a tweet.

Shocked to see how Bihar’s health minister is bragging about his entitlement. Assuming the Cop on duty couldn’t recognize the minister & requested for identification, does it behove of a minister to publicly threaten & humiliate him? Power drunk minister shd be suspended instead pic.twitter.com/kqMjrcB0Tu — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 15, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.