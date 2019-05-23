English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: As Early Trends Pour-In, BJP-led NDA Alliance Appears To Be Sweeping Bihar
BJP is leading on 15 seats and the JD(U) is ahead on 16 seats. While, Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is leading on six seats.
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 | With early trends setting in for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to be sweeping the state of Bihar. The ruling coalition is leading on 37 of the 40 seats in the state.
While BJP is leading on 15 seats, the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) is ahead on 16 seats. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is leading on six seats. As per the seat-sharing pact, while the BJP and JD(U) are contested on 17 seats each, LJP fought on the remaining six. The campaign in Bihar had relied heavily on the twin issues of nationalism and national security, combined with the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Of the three seats that remain, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) is leading on all three. These seats are: Pataliputra, from where Misa Bharti is contesting, Buxar, and Jahanabad. Meanwhile, among key battles Communist Party of India's (CPI) Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing to BJP leader Giriraj Singh in Begusarai and Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading from Patna Sahib against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha, who had won the seat in 2014 with over 2 lakh votes.
The Opposition parties that contested together were: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtirya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP), and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).
