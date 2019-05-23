Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: As Early Trends Pour-In, BJP-led NDA Alliance Appears To Be Sweeping Bihar

BJP is leading on 15 seats and the JD(U) is ahead on 16 seats. While, Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is leading on six seats.

News18.com

Updated:May 23, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: As Early Trends Pour-In, BJP-led NDA Alliance Appears To Be Sweeping Bihar
Representative image.
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 | With early trends setting in for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears to be sweeping the state of Bihar. The ruling coalition is leading on 37 of the 40 seats in the state.

While BJP is leading on 15 seats, the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) is ahead on 16 seats. Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is leading on six seats. As per the seat-sharing pact, while the BJP and JD(U) are contested on 17 seats each, LJP fought on the remaining six. The campaign in Bihar had relied heavily on the twin issues of nationalism and national security, combined with the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Of the three seats that remain, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) is leading on all three. These seats are: Pataliputra, from where Misa Bharti is contesting, Buxar, and Jahanabad. Meanwhile, among key battles Communist Party of India's (CPI) Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing to BJP leader Giriraj Singh in Begusarai and Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading from Patna Sahib against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha, who had won the seat in 2014 with over 2 lakh votes.

The Opposition parties that contested together were: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtirya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP), and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram