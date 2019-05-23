Bihar Lok Sabha Election Results: BJP-Led NDA on Its Way For a Sweep as RJD's Lead Reduces to Just One Seat

With trends for all 40 seat in Bihar in, BJP has already won seven seats out of it quota of 17 seats it is contesting in the state and is leading on the remaining 10. It's partners JD(U) and LJP have also won six and three seats, respectively.For Nitish Kumar, the Election Results in Bihar are perhaps the most important in his life. Not just one of the 626 candidates contesting across 40 parliamentary seats, this will also be the first major election for Nitish Kumar after he pulled out of the 'mahagathbandhan' government in July 2017. While JD(U) and LJP are contesting on 17 and 6 seats respectively, the BJP, which had won 22 seats on its own in 2014, has fielded candidates in the remaining 17 constituencies.As the election results have lead to a BJP rout, as predicted by the exit polls, experts argue that Nitish Kumar's own stature within his alliance with the BJP would reduce. On the other side of the spectrum is the 'mahagathbandhan' of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD), Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtirya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP), and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). The state went to polls in seven phases. Over the last five Lok Sabha elections between 1998 and 2014, RJD has been the most successful party in the state in terms of Vote-share, getting the highest number of votes in three of them – 1998, 1999, and 2004.​1. BJP has already won seven seats out of its quota of 17 seats and is also leading on the remaining 10 that it is contesting in the state.2. BJP has till now won Paschim Champaran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Begusarai and Sasaram.3. JD(U) on the other hand has secured six of the 17 seats it contested and is leading on 10 others. Apart from this, Paswan's LJP has bagged three of the six seats it is contesting.4. The seats won by JD(U) include Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Purnia, Gopalganj, and Gaya.5. Misa Bharti, who lead after early trends, is now trailing in Pataliputra, the only seat that the RJD is leading on is Jahanabad where Surendra Prasad Yadav is JD(U)'s Chandeshwar Prasad.6. Meera Kumar from Sasaram, Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai have lost their seats.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)