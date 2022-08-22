Bihar: Man Holding Tricolour Baton-charged by IAS Officer, BJP Asks ‘Is Nitish Govt Blind?’; Probe Ordered

The opposition parties in Bihar attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government over a viral video of an additional district magistrate beating a young aspiring teacher while holding aloft a tricolour during a lathicharge at protestors seeking employment in Patna.

The video clip that went viral on social media showed ADM (Law & Order), KK Singh, thrashing a young protester who can be seen rolling on the ground, writhing in pain, while holding aloft a national flag. The incident took place during a protest by CTET and BTET qualified candidates demanding 7th phase teacher’s recruitment at Dakbangla intersection in Patna.

Police baton-charged and used water cannons after hundreds staged a demonstration to press several demands.

According to Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, trouble erupted at the Dak Bungalow crossing where two separate groups, one comprising teachers’ eligibility test qualified candidates seeking jobs and the other consisting of workers of the Jan Adhikar Party, gathered and tried to proceed towards the Raj Bhavan.

Mild use of force was resorted to as they refused to disperse despite an offer that a five-member delegation can visit the Raj Bhavan along with a magistrate and submit a memorandum, the DM said.

The Bihar BJP condemned the incident in a Twitter post, “Is this government blind, which uses lathis on Tiranga (tricolour)? Is this government deaf, those who fire cartridges are given pens.” It further said, that “while it is a hobby for some, fun for another but for the public it is helplessness.”

State Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari, whose party is an ally of the ruling coalition, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the episode. “The official is K K Singh, an additional district magistrate with a reputation of high-handedness. During the Covid epidemic, he had commanded citizens to produce videos of themselves beating utensils failing which their applications will not be considered,” Tiwari alleged.

“We could have understood had the youngster been involved in stone-pelting or any type of physical violence himself. But beating up of a tricolour-wielding young man who posed no menace is unacceptable and the official concerned must be punished,” Tiwari demanded.

Former Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad slammed the ruling Mahagathbanthan government and asked authorities to take strict action against the ADM.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the lathi charge was done to control students during a protest march in Patna and a video showed an ADM thrashing a STET candidate. Condemning the incident, he said “this sort of behaviour is not acceptable. An enquiry committee has been formed and strict actions will be taken if he (ADM) is found guilty.”

Meanwhile, Patna District Magistrate said the administration has set up a two-member inquiry committee to look into the allegations and examine the video footage. The committee will submit its report in two days and action may be taken accordingly, he said.

The DM also added that a case will be lodged against those taking part in the demonstration as well. No processions are allowed at the Dak Bungalow crossing and hence, the protesters will be booked under relevant sections.

The incident comes in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to snap his party’s ties with the BJP and join hands with the RJD-Congress-Left alliance.

(With PTI inputs)

