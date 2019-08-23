Bihar MLA Anant Singh, Accused of Illegally Possessing Arms, Surrenders in Delhi Court

New Delhi: Controversial independent MLA and strongman from Bihar Anant Singh, who was on the run since an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his ancestral home on August 16, surrendered before a Delhi court on Friday.

His lawyer Gyanendra Mishra said Singh appeared before Metropolitan Magistrate Harun Pratap and claimed he was falsely implicated in the case due to "political rivalry".

Mishra said the court directed Delhi police to produce him to the court concerned in Bihar at the earliest under full protection.

The lawyer said Singh has been framed in the case "on account of political rivalry with the current dispensation in the state (Bihar)" and has been falsely implicated in an Arms case here.

He alleged Singh feared "for his life" in the state and hence wants to surrender before the Delhi court.

A case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Arms Act was lodged against Singh after the seizure of an AK-47 rifle and grenade from his ancestral home.

Police had raided the home of Singh, an MLA from Mokama, at Ladma village in Barh sub-division.

The MLA had reacted angrily to the raid and alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched against him at the behest of JD(U) MP Lalan Singh.

