Bihar Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Big Move Likely at JD(U)'s Key Meet Today; 'Talks Underway with RJD on Cabinet Berths'; Cong Opens Arms to Nitish

dialled Nitish Kumar in the morning, but sources in Shah’s office denied it.

Amid reports of fissures between the two allies, the Bihar opposition — Congress, RJD and Left — have declared open support to Nitish and JD(U).

The RJD, which was in an alliance with JD(U) earlier, said that it was ready to embrace Nitish Kumar and his party if he snapped ties with the BJP. Nitish had in 2017 pulled out of an alliance with RJD over corruption charges levelled against then deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, the RJD has dissolved its media panel and advised all senior functionaries to refrain from making any statement. Sources say that if the RJD and JD(U) sort out who should get the complex issues of who becomes the chief minister and who controls the home department, then the JD(U) will induct RJD ministers without the need to sworn-in fresh chief minister.

The Congress, principal rival of the BJP nationally but a spent force in Bihar, also went into a huddle. “All party MLAs have unanimously resolved to support the new formation that comes into being if Nitish Kumar breaks away from the BJP,” AICC secretary and MLA Shakil Ahmed Khan said.

AICC in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, who is on a scheduled visit, expressed similar sentiments prior to the legislature party meeting but said “no idea” when asked about reports that the Bihar CM has spoken over phone to Sonia Gandhi and sought an appointment on August 11. Allies since the 1990s, JD(U) and BJP have in the recent past squabbled on issues ranging from Agnipath, caste census, population law and ban on loudspeakers.

