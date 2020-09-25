Bihar Election Dates 2020 Announcement LIVE Updates: EC Says Polling Time to be Increased by 1 Hour, to Announce Dates

CEC Sunil Arora addresses a press conference in Delhi on Friday.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these elections, with the opposition RJD and the Congress challenging him.



Last week, a team of Deputy Election Commissioners had returned from the state and submitted their report on the feasibility of conducting polls to the Commission.



On the impact of Covid-19 on the election, the CEC has highlighted how Covid-19 exigencies and social distancing measures have been introduced to safely conduct the polls.



Since Bihar elections will be held during the pandemic, preparations being done are different from the ones done earlier for elections held before Covid. The EC has imposed restrictions on campaigning, saying only five people can campaign door-to-door. It has also restricted candidate convoy for roadshows to five vehicles, among other measures.



Guidelines have also been issued for polling day, with the number of polling stations being increased. A maximum of 1,000 voters being allowed to vote at a polling station. Earlier, the maximum number was 1500. All voters will also be asked to wear face masks, which they will be asked to remove briefly for identification at the time of voting.