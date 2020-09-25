Bihar Election Dates 2020 Announcement LIVE Updates: EC Says Polling Time to be Increased by 1 Hour, to Announce Dates

“To further decongest polling stations and allow more free movement of voters, polling time has been increased by 1 hour. It'll be held from 7 am-6 pm, instead of 7 am-5 pm earlier. However, this will not be applicable to Left-wing affected areas,” CEC Sunil Arora said while addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly polls.
Event Highlights
- Polling Time Increased by One Hour
- '7 Lakh Sanitizers, 46 Lakh Masks Arranged': CEC
- Election Commission Press Conference Begins
- EC to Also Hold 65 Pending By-elections
- SC Refuses to Entertain Plea for Deferment of Bihar Assembly Polls
- Restrictions on Campaigning, Roadshows amid Pandemic
- First State Election Since Coronavirus Pandemic
- Bihar Assembly Election Dates to be Announced Today
Among the steps taken, Arora said that polling time will be increased by one hour and will now be from 7am to 6pm, except in areas affected by Maoist extremism. As soon as the dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in the state. Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29. Along with the assembly polls, the Election Commission has also decided to hold 65 pending by-elections to fill vacancies in various assemblies and one in Lok Sabha. The bypolls were deferred due to excessive rains and the pandemic.
‘Covid-19 Patients Will Be Able to Cast Votes on Last Day of Polls’ |“Covid-19 patients who're quarantined will be able to cast their vote on the last day of poll, at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities. This is beside the option of postal facility already extended to them,” CEC Sunil Arora said.
“As days and months passed and Covid-19 showed no signs of abetting, it was realised that some way would have to be found to balance the democratic rights of the electorate while also making sincere and systematic efforts to protect health amd safety of people,” CEC Sunil Arora during press conference to announce the election schedule for Bihar assembly polls.
'7 Lakh Sanitizers, 46 Lakh Masks Arranged' | Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora said that the poll body has held several interactions with CEO of Bihar and these are some of the arrangements being made for the conduct of assembly elections amid coronavirus pandemic:
- 7 lakh sanitizers
- 46 lakh masks
- 6 lakh PPE kits
- 7.6 lakh units of face shields
-23 lakh unit of hand gloves
EC Also Decides to Hold 65 Pending By-elections | Along with the assembly polls, the Election Commission has also decided to hold 65 pending by-elections to fill vacancies in various assemblies and one in Lok Sabha. The bypolls were deferred due to excessive rains and the pandemic. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these elections, with the opposition RJD and the Congress challenging him.
Samajwadi Party Puts Weight Behind RJD Picks for Bihar Elections to 'Save Farmers, Youth' | The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) announced that it will not contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly Polls on Monday evening and instead, the party would support the candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The announcement was made on the SP's official Twitter handle. In 2015, when the grand alliance was formed, the then Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had joined the alliance but right before the state assembly polls, Yadav broke all ties. However, this time SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced the support for RJD candidates, though his party will not be a part of any alliance. Read full story here.
ALSO READ | Necessary Preparations to Conduct Bihar Assembly Polls on Time Underway: Chief Election Commissioner
In an exclusive interview with News18 India, the CEC spoke about a range of issues, including measures being taken by the ECI ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls and the Commission's position on virtual…
The EC is set to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on Friday. The top court was hearing the plea filed by one Ajay Kumar who contended that the general assembly elections cannot be held smoothly due to the pandemic. The plea sought to hold the Bihar Assembly elections till the situation becomes normal.
SC Refuses to Entertain Plea for Deferment of Bihar Assembly Polls | The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking to postpone the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R. Subhash Reddy and M R Shah also refused to grant liberty to the petitioner to give representation to the Election Commission in this regard.
Streets in Bihar Witness a 'Poster War' Ahead of Polls | A new battle is being waged between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) on the streets through posters, as parties take political potshots at each other or use sarcastic messages to corner one another ahead of the state polls this year. The posters are being pasted on the roads of Patna which have also become the centre of attraction for the common people. For the last one week, 'poster wars' are being fought on the streets. Read full story here.
Necessary Preparations Underway | “CEO Bihar has been provided an additional number of EVMs including VVPATs. At present, the work of FLC is continuing in all the districts, in the presence of representatives of political parties, following due safety measures prescribed under COVID-19 guidelines,” Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora told News18 in an interview in July.
“The number of electors per polling station (PS) will be restricted to a maximum of one thousand (as opposed to the current limit of 1500). Thus, auxiliary polling stations would be created - for instance, 33,797 additional PSs are being planned for Bihar. All related requirements of augmented security forces, polling equipment, machinery and polling staff for duty will be arranged for,” Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora told News18 in an interview in July.
In July, in an exclusive interview with News18 India, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora said that necessary preparations to conduct the Bihar Assembly elections in time are underway. “Commission, on its part, will ensure that Covid-19 related Standard Operating Procedures are followed at all stages. All stakeholders including Political parties during their campaigning will have to collectively ensure that the relevant safety guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority and public health authorities are followed in letter and spirit. All Advisories and Guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under the Disaster Management Act, which if in force during the period of the election process, shall be adhered to,” Arora had said.
ALSO READ | Bihar Assembly Election Dates to be Announced By Election Commission At 12.30pm
This will be the first state election to be held in India since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
