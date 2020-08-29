Bihar Polls: Nadda Sets Target for MPs, Directs Them to Move from Virtual to Physical Connect

BJP president JP Nadda on Friday held a meeting of all party MPs from Bihar to strategise for the elections later this year. BJP state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, state president Sanjay Jaiswal and joint secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh were among those who attended.

"Our party chief told us the responsibility of winning all the seats lies with the BJP, whether we are contesting or our ally," said Jaiswal.

Nadda has directed MPs to each go to 60 panchayats within a month to establish a human interaction.

"Our party leadership told us that now we will have to move from virtual to physical connect and it is time to establish person-to-person connect," said senior party MP and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

MPs who are ministers were not present at the meeting; they had met Nadda individually a few days ago.

At the state executive meeting last week, Nadda had said the NDA was a united front and that Nitish Kumar would be its chief ministerial candidate.