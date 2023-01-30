JD(U)’s rebellious parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha on Monday claimed that his car was pelted with stones by some “anti-social elements" at Nayka Tola area in Bihar’s Bhojpur district. He further said that miscreants flee from the spot when his security personnel tried to chase them. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, he said in Hindi, “Some anti-social elements attacked my car at Nayka Tola, Jagdishpur (Bhojpur). They ran away when security personnel tried to chase them."

Kushwaha, who is also a member of the state legislative council, has also tagged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bihar Police on Twitter. He has recently raised a banner of revolt against Kumar.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, “We don’t have any information. If this is the case, then the administration will take action."

Reacting to it, the district police said it was probing the matter and trying to identify the culprits.

Kushwaha, upon return to Patna, claimed he was clueless about the identity and motive of the attackers.

Kushwaha, a former Union minister, has been in a sulk ever since Kumar rebuffed speculations of his induction as deputy CM, making it clear that only RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will hold the post.

Kushwaha, who returned to the JD(U) in 2021, merging his Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, has since been demanding that terms of the alleged deal struck with the RJD while forging alliance in August last year be made public.

(with inputs from PTI)

