Home » News » Politics » Bihar: Voting Underway for Urban Local Bodies Polls in 23 Districts Amid Tight Security
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 10:26 IST

Patna, India

The results are to be declared on December 30. (Representational pic/AP)

Polling is underway for urban local bodies (ULBs) elections in Bihar on Wednesday amid tight security.

Voting is underway for urban local bodies (ULBs) elections in Bihar today amid tight security. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm.

Patna municipal corporation (PMC) is among the 17 municipal corporations, two nagar parishads and 49 nagar panchayats where the voting is taking place today.

Results for the ULBs would be declared on December 30, said a senior officer of the state election commission (SEC).

Over 61,94,000 electors (32,60,259 men and 29,34,317 women) are eligible to exercise their franchise in 1,529 wards across 23 districts, including Patna, Gaya, Ara, Purnia, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur, said the official.

The SEC has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including the deployment of security personnel in 7,088 polling booths and 286 mobile polling centres in 23 districts. Webcasting is being done from all the polling stations, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:December 28, 2022, 10:26 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 10:26 IST
