Bihariganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bihariganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bihariganj (बिहारीगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Madhepura district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhepura. Bihariganj is part of 13. Madhepura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.25%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,04,236 eligible electors, of which 1,57,474 were male, 1,46,530 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,84,140 eligible electors, of which 1,47,321 were male, 1,36,811 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,51,476 eligible electors, of which 1,32,365 were male, 1,19,111 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bihariganj in 2015 was 177. In 2010, there were 145.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Niranjan Kumar Mehta of JDU won in this seat by defeating Ravindra Charan Yadav of BJP by a margin of 29,253 votes which was 16.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.26% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Renu Kumari of JDU won in this seat defeating Prabhash Kumar of RJD by a margin of 49,997 votes which was 32.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 51.8% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 71. Bihariganj Assembly segment of Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes this Assembly segment and RJD won the Madhepura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bihariganj are: Niranjan Kumar Mehta (JDU), Vijay Kumar Singh (LJP), Subhashini Bundela Alias Subhashini Sharad Yadav (INC), Om Kumar (BMAP), Kaushal Kumar (BJKDD), Jayant Yadav (PP), Dharmendra Kumar (JP S), Pankaj Kumar Jayswal (SUCI), Prabhash Kumar (JAPL), Pramod Kumar Nirala (JGJP), Md Masum Raja (BRD), Mohan Kumar (RSSD), Rajeev Rangan Bharti (AKP), Vijay Prabhat (PSS), Shankar Kumar (LSPL), Shakuntala Devi (SYVP), Sumit Kumar Alias Sumitranandan Swami (RJLPS), Aniruddh Mehta (IND), Anila Devi (IND), Arun Kumar Hembram (IND), Kamlashwari Das (IND), Sadanand Paswan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.15%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 60.96%, while it was 60.69% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 301 polling stations in 71. Bihariganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 266. In 2010 there were 249 polling stations.

Extent:

71. Bihariganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhepura district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Gwalpara and Bihariganj; Gram Panchayats Biriranpal, Madhuban, Rampur Khora, Kishunganj, Lakshmipur, Barahi Anadpura and Pipra Karoti of Uda Kishunganj Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Haripur Kala, Digghi, Singiyon, Raghunathpur, Kolhaypatti Dumriya, Rajni, Gangapur, Dinapatti Sakhuwa, Pokhram Parmanadpur, Jorgama, Rampur and Murliganj (Notified Area) of Murliganj Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhepura.

Bihariganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bihariganj is 406.49 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bihariganj is: 25°47'21.1"N 86°56'42.7"E.

