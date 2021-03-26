Bihpuria Candidate List: Key Contests in Bihpuria Assembly Constituency of Assam

Bihpuria Assembly constituency in Lakhimpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bihpuria seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Debananda Hazarika of BJP won from this seat beating Bhupen Kumar Borah of INC by a margin of 26,187 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Bhupen Kumar Bora of INC won from this this constituency defeating Kesharam Bora of AGP by a margin of 12,156 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Bihpuria Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bihpuria constituency are: Amiyo Bhuyan of BJP, Bhupen Kumar Borah of CONG, Achyut Saikia of AJP