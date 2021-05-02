Bihpuria Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bihpuria Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

109. Bihpuria (बिहपुरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Lakhimpur district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Papum Pare District). Bihpuria is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.39%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,52,309 eligible electors, of which 77,166 were male, 75,143 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bihpuria in 2021 is 974.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,31,665 eligible electors, of which 68,270 were male, 63,395 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,20,914 eligible electors, of which 62,342 were male, 58,572 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bihpuria in 2016 was 398. In 2011, there were 311.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Debananda Hazarika of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bhupen Kumar Borah of INC by a margin of 26,187 votes which was 23.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.68% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bhupen Kumar Bora of INC won in this seat defeating Kesharam Bora of AGP by a margin of 12,156 votes which was 13.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 109. Bihpuria Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Bihpuria are: Dr Amiya Kumar Bhuyan (BJP), Bhupen Kumar Borah (INC), Achyut Saikia (Madhab) (AJP), Shobheshwar Gogoi (VPI), Anup Saikia (IND), Tuleswar Pegu (IND), Premadhar Bora (IND), Mohim Bania (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.31%, while it was 76.78% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 109. Bihpuria constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 180. In 2011 there were 179 polling stations.

EXTENT:

109. Bihpuria constituency comprises of the following areas of Lakhimpur district of Assam: Bihpuria thana (excluding Laluk mouza) in North Lakhimpur sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Lakhimpur.

The total area covered by Bihpuria is 549 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bihpuria is: 26°57’51.1"N 93°50’26.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bihpuria results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here