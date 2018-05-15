GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bijapur City Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Basanagoud R Patil Wins

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:57 PM IST
Bijapur City Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Basanagoud R Patil Wins
Bijapur City (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bijapur district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bijapur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,41,682 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,21,753 are male, 1,19,828 female and 54 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 98.38 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%
Live Status BJP Basanagoud .R. Patil (Yatnal) Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP7630850.30%Basanagoud .R. Patil (Yatnal)
INC6989546.07%Abdul Hameed Mushrif
JD(S)20831.37%Bellubbi Sangappa Kallappa
NOTA13990.92%Nota
NCP4490.30%Peerpasha Shamsuddin Gachimal
IND4090.27%Dondiba Ramu Rathod
SHS2960.20%Mahesh Mahadev Jadhav
BJSC2870.19%Rakesh Siddaram Teli
IND2620.17%Appu Kalaburgi
IND1840.12%Kadechur Kallappa Revansiddappa
IND1310.09%Irappa Basappa Kumbar

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,380 votes (7.88%) securing 40.85% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 56.33%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 17,564 votes (21.27%) registering 41.45% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.7%.

Check the table below for Bijapur City live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

