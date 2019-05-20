Take the pledge to vote

Bijayant Panda Likely to Win Bhopal, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

Survey suggests that Panda may emerge as the winner from the Kendrapara seat in the state of Odisha. He is in contest with BJD's Anubhav Mohanty

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
As the country awaits the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.


News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Bijayant Panda may emerge as the winner from the Kendrapara seat in the state of Odisha. He is in contest with Anubhav Mohanty who is fielded by BJD.


Earlier in 2014, the BJD won this seat when Bijayant Panda defeated Dharanidhar Nayak of Congress with a huge margin of 18.3 per cent votes.


The BJD bastion has always voted against the Congress. This was known to be the forte of Biju Patnaik, father of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. The entry of BJP into the contest was another twist in the tale of Kendrapara. BJD has always overpowered all the national parties in the state of Odisha.


In the previous two election s—2004 and 2009— BJD held the seat in this constituency. In 2004, Archana Nayak of BJD defeated Congress candidate Srikant Kumar Jen with a margin of 10.4 per cent votes. In the 2009 elections, Bijayant Panda of BJD defeated the Congress candidate Ranjit Biswal with a margin of 12.9 per cent votes.


The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.


The final results will be announced on May 23.
