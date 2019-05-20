Take the pledge to vote

Bijendra Singh to Win Hisar, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey

Updated:May 20, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.


News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Bijendra Singh may emerge as the winner from the Hisar seat in the state of Haryana. He is in contest with Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janta Party.


Earlier in 2014, the Indian National Lok Dal won this seat when Dushyant Chautala defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana Janhhit Congress with a margin of 2.8 per cent votes.


The sitting MP Dushyant Chautala is the youngest MP in the Indian Parliament.


In the previous two elections — 2004 and 2009 — BJP held the seat. In 2004, Jai Prakash of Congress defeated Indian National Lok Dal candidate Surender Singh Barwala with a margin of 23.7 per cent votes. In the 2009 elections, Bhajan Lal of Haryana Janhit Congress defeated INLD candidate Sampat Singh with a margin of 0.8 per cent votes.


The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.


The final results will be announced on May 23.
