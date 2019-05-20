English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bijendra Singh to Win Hisar, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey
Earlier in 2014, the Indian National Lok Dal won this seat when Dushyant Chautala defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana Janhhit Congress with a margin of 2.8 per cent votes.
Representative Image.
Loading...
As the country awaits the result of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Bijendra Singh may emerge as the winner from the Hisar seat in the state of Haryana. He is in contest with Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janta Party.
Earlier in 2014, the Indian National Lok Dal won this seat when Dushyant Chautala defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana Janhhit Congress with a margin of 2.8 per cent votes.
The sitting MP Dushyant Chautala is the youngest MP in the Indian Parliament.
In the previous two elections — 2004 and 2009 — BJP held the seat. In 2004, Jai Prakash of Congress defeated Indian National Lok Dal candidate Surender Singh Barwala with a margin of 23.7 per cent votes. In the 2009 elections, Bhajan Lal of Haryana Janhit Congress defeated INLD candidate Sampat Singh with a margin of 0.8 per cent votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Bijendra Singh may emerge as the winner from the Hisar seat in the state of Haryana. He is in contest with Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janta Party.
Earlier in 2014, the Indian National Lok Dal won this seat when Dushyant Chautala defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi of Haryana Janhhit Congress with a margin of 2.8 per cent votes.
The sitting MP Dushyant Chautala is the youngest MP in the Indian Parliament.
In the previous two elections — 2004 and 2009 — BJP held the seat. In 2004, Jai Prakash of Congress defeated Indian National Lok Dal candidate Surender Singh Barwala with a margin of 23.7 per cent votes. In the 2009 elections, Bhajan Lal of Haryana Janhit Congress defeated INLD candidate Sampat Singh with a margin of 0.8 per cent votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in a time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | In Ponting's Presence Players Behave Like Eight-year-olds Around Bieber: Finch
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results