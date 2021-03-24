Bijni Candidate List: Key Contests in Bijni Assembly Constituency of Assam

Bijni Assembly constituency in Bijni district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Bijni seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kamal Shing Narzary of BOPF won from this seat beating Ajay Kumar Ray of BGanP by a margin of 1,678 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kamalshing Narzary of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Khalilur Rahman of INC by a margin of 13,430 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency IND was ahead in the Bijni Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bijni constituency are: Ajay Kumar Roy of BJP, Kamal Singh Narzary of BPF, Rupam Kumar Das of AJP