Bijni Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bijni Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

33. Bijni (बिजनी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Chirang district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Bijni is part of 5. Kokrajhar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.37%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,59,949 eligible electors, of which 80,787 were male, 79,162 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bijni in 2021 is 980.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,34,595 eligible electors, of which 70,044 were male, 64,551 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,11,668 eligible electors, of which 59,125 were male, 52,543 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bijni in 2016 was 563. In 2011, there were 294.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Kamal Shing Narzary of BPF won in this seat by defeating Ajay Kumar Ray of BGanP by a margin of 1,678 votes which was 1.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 24.5% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kamalshing Narzary of BPF won in this seat defeating Khalilur Rahman of INC by a margin of 13,430 votes which was 14.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 41.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes in 33. Bijni Assembly segment of Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IND won the Kokrajhar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Bijni are: Ajoy Kumar Ray (BJP), Kamalshing Narzary (BPF), Nandadeb Brahma (VPI), Phanin Boro (UPPL), Rupam Kumar Das (AJP), Abdul Awal Paramanik (IND), Soleman Mondal (IND), Baharul Islam Nagori (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.9%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.69%, while it was 85.35% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 33. Bijni constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 191. In 2011 there were 189 polling stations.

EXTENT:

33. Bijni constituency comprises of the following areas of Chirang district of Assam: Bijni thana [excluding the villages specified in item (14) of the Appendix] in Kokrajhar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Chirang.

The total area covered by Bijni is 466 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bijni is: 26°42’03.6"N 90°46’08.0"E.

