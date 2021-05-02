Bijpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Bijpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

103. Bijpur (बीजपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Bijpur is part of 15. Barrackpore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,91,925 eligible electors, of which 98,068 were male, 93,853 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bijpur in 2021 is 957.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,79,608 eligible electors, of which 92,992 were male, 86,613 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,823 eligible electors, of which 85,891 were male, 72,932 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bijpur in 2016 was 579. In 2011, there were 426.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Subhranshu Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Rabindra Nath Mukherjee of CPIM by a margin of 47,954 votes which was 38.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 61.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Subhranshu Roy of TMC won in this seat defeating Dr. Nirjharini Chakraborty of CPIM by a margin of 12,612 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.49% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 103. Bijpur Assembly segment of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Bijpur are: Arjun Krishna Barai (BSP), Subhranshu Roy (BJP), Sukanta Rakshit (Babin) (CPIM), Subodh Adhikary (TMC), Kalipada Debnath (SUCOIC), Avijit Biswas (IND), Sudhansu Saha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 71.78%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 69.51%, while it was 80.09% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 271 polling stations in 103. Bijpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 204. In 2011 there were 189 polling stations.

EXTENT:

103. Bijpur constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Kanchrapara (M) and 2. Halisahar (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Bijpur is 14 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bijpur is: 22°56’22.2"N 88°25’33.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Bijpur results

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here