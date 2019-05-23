Bikaner Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Bikaner Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSVP -- -- Triloki Narayan Hatila HND -- -- Punam Chand Alias Puneet Dhal IND -- -- Arjun Ram IND -- -- Babulal APOI -- -- Ghanshyam Meghwal CPI(M) -- -- Shyopat Ram Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Bhaira Ram INC -- -- Madan Gopal Meghwal BJP -- -- Arjun Ram Meghwal

2. Bikaner is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.47% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.38%. The estimated literacy level of Bikaner is 65.33%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arjun Ram Meghwal of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,08,079 votes which was 33.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.91% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Arjun Ram Meghwal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,575 votes which was 3.43% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 42.91% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.45% and in 2009, the constituency registered 41.26% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Bikaner was: Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,47,726 men, 7,44,629 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Bikaner is: 28.0159 73.3171Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बीकानेर, राजस्थान (Hindi); বিকানির, রাজস্থান (Bengali); बीकानेर, राजस्थान (Marathi); બિકાનેર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); பிகானீர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); బికనీర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಬಿಕನೇರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ബിക്കാനീർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).