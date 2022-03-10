Bikapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Bikapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bhupendra Pratap (IND), Akhilesh Yadav (INC), Amit Singh Chauhan (BJP), Firoz Khan (SP), Madhu Dwivedi (CPI), Sunil (BSP), Jang Bahadur (MAP), Disha Patel (ADBPA), Raj Kumar (JAP), Sunil Kumar (AAP), Hajari Lal (RBP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.44%, which is 1.73% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Shobha Singh Chauhan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bikapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.274 Bikapur (बीकापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh. Bikapur is part of Faizabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.73%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,80,851 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,05,012 were male and 1,75,822 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bikapur in 2019 was: 858 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,63,181 eligible electors, of which 1,93,382 were male,1,67,915 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,32,607 eligible electors, of which 1,78,362 were male, 1,54,244 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bikapur in 2017 was 528. In 2012, there were 374 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shobha Singh Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Anand Sen of SP by a margin of 26,652 which was 11.96% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.2% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mitrasen Yadav of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Firoz Khan Urf Gabbar of BSP by a margin of 1,868 votes which was 0.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 27.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 274 Bikapur Assembly segment of the 54. Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency. Lallu Singh of BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat defeating Anand Sen of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Faizabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bikapur are: Bhupendra Pratap (IND), Akhilesh Yadav (INC), Amit Singh Chauhan (BJP), Firoz Khan (SP), Madhu Dwivedi (CPI), Sunil (BSP), Jang Bahadur (MAP), Disha Patel (ADBPA), Raj Kumar (JAP), Sunil Kumar (AAP), Hajari Lal (RBP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.44%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.71%, while it was 60.66% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bikapur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.274 Bikapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 366. In 2012, there were 335 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.274 Bikapur comprises of the following areas of Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Sohawal Tehsil; KC 1 Bikapur and Bikapur Nagar Panchayat of 4 Bikapur Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bikapur constituency, which are: Mankapur, Tarabganj, Rudauli, Milkipur, Goshainganj, Ayodhya. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bikapur is approximately 529 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bikapur is: 26°41’29.0"N 82°02’28.0"E.

