Politics
1-min read

Bike Taxi Aggregator Offers Free Rides to Delhi Voters on Election Day

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held at over 13,000 polling booths across the city, from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
Bike Taxi Aggregator Offers Free Rides to Delhi Voters on Election Day
Image for representation.

New Delhi: App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido will provide free rides to voters in the national capital on Saturday to help them reach polling booths, a spokesperson for the company said.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held at over 13,000 polling booths across the city, from 8 am to 6 pm on Saturday, an official of the Delhi CEO office said.

"Rapido will be doing its bit for the democracy to help voters exercise their right to vote. It is offering free rides to the election polling booth for all voters in Delhi. The company will waive 100 per cent ride fee for all rides up to three Kms to the election booth, anywhere in Delhi," the spokesperson said.

Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said, "We see elections as a key part of our democracy and Constitution and would like to do our bit for the society."

Rapido is offering 100 per cent waiver to voters in Delhi on the election day, to eliminate transportation issues as a reason for not voting, he added.

