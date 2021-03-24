Bilasipara East Candidate List: Key Contests in Bilasipara East Assembly Constituency of Assam

Bilasipara East Assembly constituency in Bilasipara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Bilasipara East seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ashok Kumar Singhi of BJP won from this seat beating Amrit Badsha of INC by a margin of 5,096 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Gul Akhtara Begum of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Prasanta Kumar Barua of AGP by a margin of 24,425 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Bilasipara East Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bilasipara East constituency are: Ashok Kumar Singhi of BJP, Samsul Huda of AIUDF, Dr. Kanulal Das of AJP