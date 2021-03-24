Bilasipara West Candidate List: Key Contests in Bilasipara West Assembly Constituency of Assam

Bilasipara West Assembly constituency in Bilasipara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Bilasipara West seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Hafiz Bashir Ahmed of AIUDF won from this seat beating Ali Akbar Miah of IND by a margin of 11,202 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Hafiz Bashir Ahmed of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Ali Akbar Miah of INC by a margin of 3,784 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Bilasipara West Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bilasipara West constituency are: Abu Bakkar Siddique of BJP, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed of AIUDF, Ali Akbar Miya of RD