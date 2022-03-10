Bilaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Bilaspur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Baldev Singh Aulakh (BJP), Krishan Kant Parmeshwari (IND), Sanjay Kapoor (INC), Amarjeet Singh (SP), Om Radheshyam Lodhi (IND), Jagdish Saran Patel (JDU), Ramautar Kashyap (BSP), Harjeet Singh (IND), Boopram (BSS), Nirmal Singh (AAP).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.83%, which is 1.36% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Baldev Singh Aulakh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilaspur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.36 Bilaspur (बिलासपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Bilaspur is part of Rampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 53.34%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 374745 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,02,817 were male and 1,71,910 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bilaspur in 2019 was: 848 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,59,008 eligible electors, of which 1,78,020 were male,1,53,614 female and 16 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,95,959 eligible electors, of which 1,60,148 were male, 1,35,787 female and 24 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bilaspur in 2017 was 474. In 2012, there were 332 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Baldev Singh Aulakh of BJP won in this seat defeating Sanjay Kapoor of INC by a margin of 22,359 which was 10% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sanjay Kapoor of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Beena Bhardwaj of SP by a margin of 10,177 votes which was 5.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 27.2% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 36 Bilaspur Assembly segment of the 7. Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Azam Khan of SP won the Rampur Parliament seat defeating Jayaprada Nahata of BJP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Rampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bilaspur are: Baldev Singh Aulakh (BJP), Krishan Kant Parmeshwari (IND), Sanjay Kapoor (INC), Amarjeet Singh (SP), Om Radheshyam Lodhi (IND), Jagdish Saran Patel (JDU), Ramautar Kashyap (BSP), Harjeet Singh (IND), Boopram (BSS), Nirmal Singh (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.83%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.47%, while it was 65.63% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bilaspur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.36 Bilaspur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 346. In 2012, there were 313 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.36 Bilaspur comprises of the following areas of Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Bilaspur Tehsil; KC 1 Sihari, Panchayats 18 Nagla Udai, 25 Shyampur, 26 Khata Kalan, 27 Dhanaili Uttri, 28 Pashupura of 2 Milak KC of 5 Milak Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bilaspur constituency, which are: Chamraua, Rampur, Milak, Baheri, Meerganj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

The total area covered by Bilaspur is approximately 785 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bilaspur is: 28°47’55.7"N 79°14’54.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilaspur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.