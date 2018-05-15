GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Bilgi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani Wins

Live election result of 22 Bilgi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bilgi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bilgi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani Wins
Live election result of 22 Bilgi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bilgi MLA.
Bilgi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,14,327 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,575 are male, 1,07,719 female and 27 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.07 and the approximate literacy rate is 66%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status BJP Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8513549.12%Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani
INC8032446.34%J. T. Patil
JD(S)17731.02%Kandagall Tippanna Sangappa
BJSC12580.73%Aswini Lavarao Desai
IND11870.68%Meerasab Moulasab Shekh
IND11390.66%Manasursab Babajan Mujawar
NOTA8480.49%Nota
IND4200.24%Badshaha Mahammadsab Koujalagi
AIMEP2630.15%Rekha L. Naykar
IND2030.12%Baseerahmad Saipanasab Dadiwale
SHS1890.11%Vinayak Pralhad Shindhe
IND1840.11%Narendra
INCP1680.10%Muneerahmad Mallikasab Khaji
JSP1210.07%Shrishail Gatteppa Pasar
IND1060.06%Kusappa Shivalingappa Chalawadi

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,238 votes (7.53%) securing 44.68% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.33%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,124 votes (2.53%) registering 43.32% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.13%.

Check the table below for Bilgi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now

Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now

Recommended For You