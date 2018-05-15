English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bilgi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani Wins
Live election result of 22 Bilgi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Bilgi MLA.
Bilgi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bagalkot district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bagalkot Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
There are a total of 2,14,327 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,575 are male, 1,07,719 female and 27 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.07 and the approximate literacy rate is 66%
INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,238 votes (7.53%) securing 44.68% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 78.33%.
BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,124 votes (2.53%) registering 43.32% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 77.13%.
Check the table below for Bilgi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:
(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)
Also Watch
|Live Status
|BJP
|Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani
|Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)
RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above
|Party
|Votes Polled
|% Votes
|CANDIDATE NAME
|BJP
|85135
|49.12%
|Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani
|INC
|80324
|46.34%
|J. T. Patil
|JD(S)
|1773
|1.02%
|Kandagall Tippanna Sangappa
|BJSC
|1258
|0.73%
|Aswini Lavarao Desai
|IND
|1187
|0.68%
|Meerasab Moulasab Shekh
|IND
|1139
|0.66%
|Manasursab Babajan Mujawar
|NOTA
|848
|0.49%
|Nota
|IND
|420
|0.24%
|Badshaha Mahammadsab Koujalagi
|AIMEP
|263
|0.15%
|Rekha L. Naykar
|IND
|203
|0.12%
|Baseerahmad Saipanasab Dadiwale
|SHS
|189
|0.11%
|Vinayak Pralhad Shindhe
|IND
|184
|0.11%
|Narendra
|INCP
|168
|0.10%
|Muneerahmad Mallikasab Khaji
|JSP
|121
|0.07%
|Shrishail Gatteppa Pasar
|IND
|106
|0.06%
|Kusappa Shivalingappa Chalawadi
