Bilgram-Mallanwan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 11 AM.

Live election results updates of Bilgram-Mallanwan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sonika Verma (IND), C. K. Singh (IND), Shabnum Attri (IND), Ashish Kumar Singh (Ashu) (BJP), Krishna Kumar Singh (BSP), Brijesh Kumar Verma (SP), Subhash Pal (INC), Deepak Kumar (AAP), Madhuri Singh (BSCP), Shyam Mohan Pandey (SBTP), Deepika Suman (IND), Ramesh Chandra (IND), Vimla Devi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.09%, which is -1.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ashish Kumar Singh Ashu of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.159 Bilgram-Mallanwan (बिलग्राम-मल्लावां) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. Bilgram-Mallanwan is part of Misrikh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 350502 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,91,458 were male and 1,59,028 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bilgram-Mallanwan in 2019 was: 831 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,69,580 eligible electors, of which 1,94,718 were male,1,63,018 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,30,129 eligible electors, of which 1,86,798 were male, 1,43,323 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bilgram-Mallanwan in 2017 was 568. In 2012, there were 429 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ashish Kumar Singh Ashu of BJP won in this seat defeating Subhash Pal of SP by a margin of 8,025 which was 3.62% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 37.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Brijesh Kumar of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Krishna Kumar Singh Alias Satish Verma of SP by a margin of 7,328 votes which was 3.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 30.5% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 159 Bilgram-Mallanwan Assembly segment of the 32. Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency. Jai Prakash of BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat defeating Usha Verma of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.09%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.15%, while it was 64.34% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bilgram-Mallanwan went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.159 Bilgram-Mallanwan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 386. In 2012, there were 354 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.159 Bilgram-Mallanwan comprises of the following areas of Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Bilgram, 3 Mallanwan, 4 Madhauganj and 5 Kachhandau of 4 Bilgram Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bilgram-Mallanwan constituency, which are: Sandi, Sawaijpur, Balamau, Bangermau, Bilhaur, Kannauj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bilgram-Mallanwan is approximately 677 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bilgram-Mallanwan is: 27°05’03.8"N 80°05’53.5"E.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.