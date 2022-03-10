Bilhaur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Bilhaur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Mohit Sonkar (BJP), Madhu Singh Gautam (BSP), Usha Rani (INC), Rachna Singh (SP), Monu Babu (VPI), Shravan Kumar (BSCP), Satyendra (AAP), Arkeshwar Sahai (IND), Udan Lal (IND), Ramdas (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 62.72%, which is -1.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Bhagwati Prasad Sagar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilhaur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS Mob Severely Thrashes 3 Mentally Challenged Men on Suspicion of Being Child Lifters in Kanpur

Constituency No.209 Bilhaur (बिल्हौर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Bilhaur is part of Misrikh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.03% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 360100 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,99,381 were male and 1,60,713 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bilhaur in 2019 was: 806 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,45,727 eligible electors, of which 2,06,416 were male,1,71,158 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,49,837 eligible electors, of which 1,96,939 were male, 1,52,896 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bilhaur in 2017 was 281. In 2012, there were 142 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bhagwati Prasad Sagar of BJP won in this seat defeating Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar of BSP by a margin of 31,166 which was 12.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.51% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Aruna Kumari Kori of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kamlesh Chandra Divakar of BSP by a margin of 16,057 votes which was 7.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 40.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 209 Bilhaur Assembly segment of the 32. Misrikh Lok Sabha constituency. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat defeating Ajay Singh (Pankaj) of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Misrikh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bilhaur are: Mohit Sonkar (BJP), Madhu Singh Gautam (BSP), Usha Rani (INC), Rachna Singh (SP), Monu Babu (VPI), Shravan Kumar (BSCP), Satyendra (AAP), Arkeshwar Sahai (IND), Udan Lal (IND), Ramdas (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.72%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.76%, while it was 61.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bilhaur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.209 Bilhaur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 430. In 2012, there were 416 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.209 Bilhaur comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: 1 Bilhaur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bilhaur constituency, which are: Kannauj, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Bangermau, Unnao, Akbarpur - Raniya, Rasulabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Bilhaur is approximately 821 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bilhaur is: 26°43’59.2"N 80°05’02.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilhaur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.