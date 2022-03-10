Bilsi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Bilsi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Harish Chandra (BJP), Chandra Prakash Maurya (SP), Mamta Shakya (BSP), Shailendra Kumar Mishra (JDL), Deenanath (IND), Kishor Kumar (RSSP), Rajaram Shakya (IND), Mir Hadi Ali Alias Babar Miyan (ASPKR), Ankit Chauhan (INC), Veer Pal Singh (RPD), Devendra (AAP).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 58.35%, which is -0.34% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pt Radha Krishan Sharma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilsi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.114 Bilsi (बिल्सी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Bilsi is part of Badaun Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 51.29%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 340200 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,85,839 were male and 1,54,350 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bilsi in 2019 was: 831 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,72,294 eligible electors, of which 1,83,746 were male,1,50,281 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,93,359 eligible electors, of which 1,63,431 were male, 1,29,928 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bilsi in 2017 was 697. In 2012, there were 322 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Pt Radha Krishan Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Musarrat Ali Bittan of BSP by a margin of 26,979 which was 13.76% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 41.87% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Musarrat Ali Bittan of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vimal Krishan Aggrawal of SP by a margin of 8,328 votes which was 4.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 32.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 114 Bilsi Assembly segment of the 23. Badaun Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya of BJP won the Badaun Parliament seat defeating Dharmendra Yadav of SP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Badaun Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bilsi are: Harish Chandra (BJP), Chandra Prakash Maurya (SP), Mamta Shakya (BSP), Shailendra Kumar Mishra (JDL), Deenanath (IND), Kishor Kumar (RSSP), Rajaram Shakya (IND), Mir Hadi Ali Alias Babar Miyan (ASPKR), Ankit Chauhan (INC), Veer Pal Singh (RPD), Devendra (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.35%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.69%, while it was 60.55% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bilsi went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.114 Bilsi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 358. In 2012, there were 310 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.114 Bilsi comprises of the following areas of Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 4 Kaulhai of 4 Sahaswan Tehsil; KC 4 Ujhani, Ujhani Municipal Board and Kachhla Nagar Panchayat of 5 Budaun Tehsil; KC 1 Bilsi and Bilsi Municipal Board of 2 Bilsi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bilsi constituency, which are: Sahaswan, Bisauli, Badaun, Shekhupur, Kasganj, Amanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bilsi is approximately 637 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bilsi is: 28°03’01.4"N 78°55’54.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Bilsi results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.