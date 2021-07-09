Bimal Gurung Faction Meets TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Seeks Permanent Political Solution in Terai, Dooars

The Gorkha Janmukthi Morcha of Bimal Gurung faction met Trinamool Congress’ all India general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday in Kolkata.

Roshan Giri met Abhishek along with another leader Dr RB Bhujel. Roshan said that they are in Kolkata to meet leaders and ministers of different departments to apprise them of the problems of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration. He also said that the delegation of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha met Banerjee and Moloy Ghatak, MIC, PWD and Law & Judiciary.

The delegation discussed permanent political solutions in hills, Terai and Dooars as mentioned in Election manifesto 2021, and requested him to take immediate necessary steps in this regard. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had spoken on finding permanent political solution for this region on December 15, 2020 in Jalpaiguri.

Roshan claimed that Banerjee has promised the delegation to place the matter to the chief minister at the earliest.

There are two factions of GJM in the hills. While one is headed by Bimal Gurung and Roshan, another is led by Binay Thamang. Though both the factions get support from TMC, they have differences. Since in the Darjeeling area, two seats have gone to BJP and one to GJM, politics in the area will have interesting twists and turns. In this situation where BJP too is stressing on North Bengal meeting with Abhishek Banerjee is indeed significant.

Moreover, there are legal issues related to GTA which was discussed with law minister, stated Roshan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here