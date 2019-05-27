Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BIMSTEC Nations, Mauritius and Kyrgz Republic Invited to PM Modi’s Swearing-in on May 30

The invitation to Kyrgz Republic is significant as the country is the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Modi is slated to attend the SCO meeting next month.

Aishwarya Kumar | News18.com@aishwaryak03

Updated:May 27, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BIMSTEC Nations, Mauritius and Kyrgz Republic Invited to PM Modi’s Swearing-in on May 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after meeting with President Ramnath Kovind at Rastrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: India has sent out invites to leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, Kyrgz Republic and Mauritius for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi on May 30 as he steps into his second term as Prime Minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday at 7pm.

The ministry of external affairs confirmed the development.

BIMSTEC includes Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The invitation to Kyrgz Republic is significant as the country is the current chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Modi is slated to attend the SCO meeting next month.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who was also the chief guest at this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, has also been invited.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will miss her the event as she will be on a three-nation foreign visit, officials in Dhaka said on Monday.

According to a government release here, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq will attend the ceremony as the senior-most Cabinet member of the Bangladesh government.

News18 had reported earlier that Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is set to fly down to New Delhi for the event.

Sources in the Sri Lankan establishment confirmed that Sirisena would visit India to balance ties with its neighbour.

Recently, he had visited China and his attendance at Modi’s swearing-in ceremony would send out a strong message of Sri Lanka being keen on keeping its momentum on ties with India, sources added.

Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has also confirmed his presence at the function, said sources.

(With inputs from PTI)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram