'Bin Bulaye Mehman': Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia Takes Dig at BJP Over CBI Raid | WATCH

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, while attending a conference on Saturday, referred to the CBI raid at his house on Friday, calling them ‘bin bulaye mehman’.

Thanking the organisers for giving him a break from the raids, he said “…Yesterday I was among some unwanted & uninvited guests…Nobody likes to spend a day with them.”

He added that he was unsure about attending the event. “But then I thought I have to be here among you all. This [participating in an event] is what I’m made to do, not what I was being made to do yesterday,” he said.

The Deputy CM is also set to address a press conference on Saturday at 12 pm at his official residence.

On Friday, the CBI conducted a nearly 14-hour-long raid at Sisodia’s residence, in addition to 30 other locations, in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

The searches at the AAP leader’s home, the residence of IAS officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 29 other places took place after the CBI registered an FIR for alleged corruption and bribery formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out last November, officials said. The CBI, which registered an FIR in a special court in Delhi on Wednesday, began its raids from 8 am in seven states including the residence of Sisodia who immediately tweeted about the arrival of the sleuths and “welcomed” the move.

