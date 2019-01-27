LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Bina Dulhe Ki Baraat': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Barb At Opposition Unity

Asserting the Opposition does not have a match for Narendra Modi, the former CM said all BJP leaders were standing behind the Prime Minister to ensure the party's victory

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Bina Dulhe Ki Baraat': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Barb At Opposition Unity
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Likening Opposition unity to "bina dulhe ki baraat" (a wedding procession without the groom), former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said rival parties don't have a leader to match Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan, who was recently appointed BJP vice-president, said Modi was a popular leader and the party would win the 2019 general elections under his leadership.

"Opposition unity is nothing but a 'bina dulhe ki barat, iska koi neta nahin hai' (a wedding procession with the groom, they don't have a leader). They are coming together for their survival," Chouhan said in an interview.

Asserting the Opposition does not have a match for Modi, Shivraj said all BJP leaders were standing behind the Prime Minister to ensure the party's victory.

"There is no leader in the Opposition who can match Modi ji. We all are standing behind him and will win this election. Today, Modi ji is not only my leader but the leader of the entire country," Chouhan said.

Asked about his future role in the BJP, Chouhan said he will do whatever the party leadership will decide for him, but added that he is emotionally attached to Madhya Pradesh.

"I will do whatever the BJP will decide for me, but I have an emotional attachment with Madhya Pradesh. In one way or the other, I will keep serving the state," he said.

Asked if he will come into national politics, Chouhan said whatever the party chief and the Prime Minister would decide for him, he would do with his full capabilities.

He is also a member of the party's manifesto committee for the 2019 general elections which is headed by Union Home minister Rajnath Singh.

Before he became chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan was a five-time Lok Sabha member from Vidisha in the state.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram