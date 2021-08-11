Binay Tamang Meets Bimal Gurung, Unity Talks Take Wings in Darjeeling

After almost 4 years, Binay Tamang met Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling after he left the GJM Anit Thapa faction. Sources say that the meeting took place on a positive note and this might be Binay’s ‘Ghar Waldo’.

Though both the sides remained tight-lipped about the meeting, the grapevine is that Bimal and Binay will again start their journey together. Speaking to News18, Roshan GIRI said: “I was not into the meeting but heard this was a courtesy call. One thing is there that if this time the Centre calls for tripartite meeting, we will not go.”

Last week, Raju Bist MP met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said: “We have spoken to the Minister and tripartite meeting will be initiated.”

But Bimal Gurung believes that nothing has changed in so many years and this tripartite meeting too will not be fruitful.

Binay on the other hand said: “Meeting was only between us. It is about how together we can work properly. In 2007, our party took birth and we discussed our journey too."

Politics in the North Bengal hills is all about the identity of Gorkhas. From Subhash Ghishing to Binay Tamang, all became popular thereafter projecting their fight for the rights of the Gorkha people.

When the movement started in Darjeeling in 2017, it was also on the Gorkha rights as the Bengal government came up with an idea to make Bengali a compulsory language.

The fierce movement started when Bimal Gurung left the Hills. Binay worked on a development model but his Opposition campaigned that he was no more in sync with the community. Although Binay tried in every way, the notion that he is drifting from the fight of the community remained. Bimal, too, returned to the Hills before the election and tried to gain the confidence of the Gorkha people. But in the Assembly elections, two out of the three seats of uphill were won by the BJP.

This time the political wind is stating that Bimal and Binay together might form that old team and their target will be a mainstream political party.

