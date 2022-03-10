Bindki Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: ADS is leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Bindki seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rameshwar Dayal (SP), Mahendra Pal Kewat (DBPA), Abhimanyu Singh (INC), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Ganga Vishun (CPI), Shivbali (IND), Laxmi Sagar (JAP), Jay Kumar Singh Jaiki (ADS), Manoj Kumar (AAP), Roshani Rajpoot (SDU).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.91%, which is -1.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Karan Singh Patel of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.239 Bindki (बिन्दकी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Bindki is part of Fatehpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.47% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,43,883 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,86,806 were male and 1,57,067 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Bindki in 2019 was: 841 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,17,739 eligible electors, of which 1,62,758 were male,1,34,349 female and 8 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,86,224 eligible electors, of which 1,58,555 were male, 1,27,666 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bindki in 2017 was 384. In 2012, there were 302 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Karan Singh Patel of BJP won in this seat defeating Rameshwar Dayal of SP by a margin of 56,378 which was 30.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 53.27% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sukhadev Prasad Verma of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra Singh Patel of BJP by a margin of 7,962 votes which was 4.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 27.9% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 239 Bindki Assembly segment of the 49. Fatehpur Lok Sabha constituency. Niranjan Jyoti of BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat defeating Sukhdev Prasad Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Bindki are: Rameshwar Dayal (SP), Mahendra Pal Kewat (DBPA), Abhimanyu Singh (INC), Sushil Kumar (BSP), Ganga Vishun (CPI), Shivbali (IND), Laxmi Sagar (JAP), Jay Kumar Singh Jaiki (ADS), Manoj Kumar (AAP), Roshani Rajpoot (SDU).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.91%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.92%, while it was 61.48% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Bindki went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.239 Bindki Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 315. In 2012, there were 300 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.239 Bindki comprises of the following areas of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Joniha, 7 Bindki, 8 Malawan, Bindki Municipal Board of 3 Bindki Tehsil and KC 7 Kandhi of 2 Fatehpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Bindki constituency, which are: Jahanabad, Bhagwantnagar, Sareni, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Bindki is approximately 587 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Bindki is: 25°59’56.8"N 80°39’17.3"E.

